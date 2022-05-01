Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $2.33 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00006151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00313630 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00073201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00077507 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

