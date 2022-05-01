Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Tops $0.0031

Bitcoin Zero (BZX) traded up 100.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 95.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $89,250.14 and approximately $132.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.26 or 0.07324676 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

