BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $3,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $26.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $624.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,408. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $623.22 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $717.35 and a 200 day moving average of $826.55. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

