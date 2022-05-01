BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

MVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 86,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,681. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

