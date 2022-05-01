Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.57. 5,109,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,280. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 79.02%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,929 and have sold 1,111,452 shares valued at $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

