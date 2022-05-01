BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Down 63.6% in April

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 488.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 21.3% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the third quarter worth $255,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLUA stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

