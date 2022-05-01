BMO Capital Markets Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $138.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.08.

PII stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Polaris by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

