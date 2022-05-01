BMO Capital Markets Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $1,700.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,455.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,523.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,610.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

