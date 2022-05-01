BMO Capital Markets Trims Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Target Price to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.90 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.81.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

TSE:CMMC opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98.

In other news, Director William Albert Washington purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. Also, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$186,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 525,601 shares of company stock worth $1,983,196.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.