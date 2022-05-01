Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.36.

BBD.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.26. 2,305,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,471. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.66.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

