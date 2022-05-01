Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.42. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boot Barn by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 757.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 36.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.06. 439,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

