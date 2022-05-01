Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.42. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boot Barn by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 757.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 36.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.06. 439,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.