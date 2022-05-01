Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Tops $274,903.44

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $274,903.44 and approximately $38,730.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00100907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00029228 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.