Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in April

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 332,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,893.0 days.
BNTGF opened at $77.15 on Friday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33.
Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)
