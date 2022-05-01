Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in April

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 332,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,893.0 days.

BNTGF opened at $77.15 on Friday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

