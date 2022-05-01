Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $214,466. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 49,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.73. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.