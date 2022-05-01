Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $32,438.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at $31,329,937.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BCOV opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCOV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

