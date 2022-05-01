Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

