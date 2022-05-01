Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BRKR stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

