Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 109,570 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Invesco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 616,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

