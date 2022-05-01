Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Hexcel worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hexcel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 311,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

