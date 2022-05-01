Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.41.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

