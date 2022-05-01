Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,922 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $465.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $449.50 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

