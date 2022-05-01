Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.98 Million

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) to post $253.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.60 million. 2U reported sales of $232.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.74 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

2U stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. 2U has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

