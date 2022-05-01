Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will announce $195.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $195.35 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $147.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $935.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840.00 million to $986.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $392,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $80,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,788.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,154. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $126,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACEL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 198,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.