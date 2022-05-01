Brokerages Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

