Brokerages Anticipate Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) to post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.26. Blackstone posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackstone.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

BX traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.57. 5,109,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,696. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,184,929 and have sold 1,111,452 shares worth $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

