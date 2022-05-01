Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will post $4.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $20.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,345. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.24. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

