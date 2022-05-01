Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) to report sales of $41.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.78 million and the highest is $41.44 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $59.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $157.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.33 million to $166.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $151.07 million, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $172.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE FSP traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.16. 589,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $532.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

