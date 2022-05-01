Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($1.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 436.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

IRBT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 327,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,530. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18. iRobot has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $111.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,659.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

