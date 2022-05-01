Brokerages Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $46.32 on Friday, reaching $354.17. 547,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

