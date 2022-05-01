Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will post sales of $565.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.90 million and the highest is $571.39 million. ModivCare reported sales of $456.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 52,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ModivCare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ModivCare by 63.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

