Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). RadNet posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.96 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RadNet by 29.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. 271,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,109. RadNet has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

