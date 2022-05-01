Brokerages Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) to report $1.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Aravive reported sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $5.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $9.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.26 million to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 526.08%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

