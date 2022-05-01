Brokerages Expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ earnings. Clean Energy Fuels also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Energy Fuels.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 2,032,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

