Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.94 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

