Brokerages Expect Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $121.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.52 million to $123.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $190.62 million, with estimates ranging from $171.84 million to $209.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Markforged stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 687,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at $160,671,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged during the third quarter valued at $44,312,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Markforged by 30.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 3,398,481 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Markforged by 193.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 2,808,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Markforged during the third quarter valued at $17,592,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

