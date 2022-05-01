Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.58. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,783,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after buying an additional 1,374,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.