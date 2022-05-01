Brokerages Expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) to report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.97. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year earnings of $9.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of WD traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,672. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average is $138.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

