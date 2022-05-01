Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT at $129.08

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.