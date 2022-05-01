Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT at $129.08

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.43.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
