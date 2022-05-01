Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Target Price at $143.08

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. Crown has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average is $113.88.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

