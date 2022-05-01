Brokerages Set Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Price Target at $33.57

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $854,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,882 shares of company stock worth $13,497,649. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Datto by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 221,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Datto by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.73. Datto has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

