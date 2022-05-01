Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target at $106.94

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

EQNR stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $466,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

