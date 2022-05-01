Brokerages Set Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Price Target at €90.31

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.31 ($97.11).

KGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($103.23) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €53.26 ($57.27). 298,767 shares of the company traded hands. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($87.98). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.