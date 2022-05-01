Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Target Price at $8,825.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,716.67.

LNSTY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($115.35) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($109.61) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,150 ($103.87) to GBX 8,500 ($108.34) in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $24.65 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $29.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1831 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

