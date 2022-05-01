Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target at $162.53

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Research LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 73,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.14. 7,328,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,905. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

