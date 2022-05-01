Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,968 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,508,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $126,432,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

