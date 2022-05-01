Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

BAM stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.