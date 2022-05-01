Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.38.

BC opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Brunswick by 2,072.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

