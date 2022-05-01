BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $2.57 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 1.8% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $9.05 on Friday, hitting $237.53. 1,993,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.30. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

