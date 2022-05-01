BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $257,000 Position in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,746 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Zenvia worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter worth about $3,781,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter worth about $3,444,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $2,063,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $2,700,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ZENV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ZENV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 134,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,291. Zenvia Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34.

About Zenvia (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.