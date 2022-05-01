BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000. Cerner comprises approximately 2.7% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,507. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.